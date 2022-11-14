Home » News » India » RAW Officer Jumps to Death from 10th Floor of Agency's Office in South Delhi

RAW Officer Jumps to Death from 10th Floor of Agency's Office in South Delhi

According to sources, Aniket Kumar, a native of Cuttack in Odisha, took the extreme step shortly after he reached office in the morning

Aniket Kumar was under stress and police are trying to find out the exact reasons behind the alleged suicide.
Aniket Kumar was under stress and police are trying to find out the exact reasons behind the alleged suicide. (Representative image/Shutterstock)

An officer of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 10th floor of the intelligence agency’s south Delhi office on Monday.

According to sources, Aniket Kumar, a native of Cuttack in Odisha, took the extreme step shortly after he reached office in the morning.

Sources added that Kumar was under stress and police are trying to find out the exact reasons behind the alleged suicide.

Kumar’s family has been informed and the post-mortem will be held on Tuesday.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

