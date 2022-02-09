RBI Monetary Policy LIVE Updates: Will Shaktikanta Das Suprise the Market Today?

Reserve Bank of India monetary policy committee (MPC) will to announce the decision of its bi-monthly policy meeting on Thursday. RBI MPC will likely to keep the key lending rate unchanged. However, the economists believed that the central bank could increase the reverse repo rate, at which it borrows from bank to 3.55 per cent from 3.35 per cent. Read More
“All eyes are on the outcome of MPC’s monetary policy review meet on Thursday and we expect the committee to maintain the status quo on rates, but may change their stance to neutral. On the index front, a decisive break above 17,550 in Nifty would help the index to inch further higher towards the 17,800 zone else profit-taking may resume. Participants should align their positions accordingly," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking Ltd
RBI MPC meeting was originally scheduled to take place February 7-9 2022. Maharashtra Government declared a public holiday on February 7 to mourn the death of legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. The, RBI MPC meeting was rescheduled to February 8-10.
“Seeming cooling off of Russia-Ukraine tussle and reversal in oil prices have helped sentiments turn up across the globe. In case the RBI raises repo rate (and not reverse repo rate) the markets could take it negatively," said Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities.
Economists expect that the central bank will increase the repo rate, at which it borrows from the lenders, in February 8-10 monetary policy meeting. “We believe the time is now appropriate to go for a 20 bps hike on reverse repo rate, but outside the MPC meeting as enshrined in the RBI act that clearly lays down that reverse repo is more of a liquidity management. A hike in reverse repo is also required as a larger corridor has resulted in rate volatility," SBI Research Ecowrap said in a report.
Reserve Bank of India will announce the decision of its first monetary policy on February 10 after Budget 2022. All eyes are on governor Shaktikanta Das to see how he balance inflationary pressure and growth.
The six-member monetary policy committee has started the deliberations on February 8, a day after the previously scheduled date in view of the public holiday declared by the Maharashtra government to mourn the death of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. This will be the first RBI MPC announcements after Budget 2022. Investors will keenly the follow the decisions of RBI MPC to get a forward guidance on growth and inflation going forward.
“All eyes are on the outcome of MPC’s monetary policy review meet on Thursday and we expect the committee to maintain the status quo on rates, but may change their stance to neutral. Besides, their commentary on growth and inflation would be crucial,” said Ajit Mishra, VP – Research, Religare Broking Ltd
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.