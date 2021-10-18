'Ready to Vaccinate Kids, Awaiting Guidelines': Mumbai Mayor Gives Lockdown, Jab Updates

Mumbai is ready to vaccinate children and is waiting for guidelines, Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Monday as she hailed the city’s vaccination numbers and said people were following Covid-19 protocol religiously.

Addressing the media a day after Mumbai reported zero deaths since the pandemic hit India, Pednekar said: “We have gone into unlock mode. People are wearing masks. Coronavirus hasn’t gone away but it has reduced. In the next-generation genome sequencing, 343 samples were tested and 54 per cent are positive for Delta variant.

The city, which has been the worst-hit during both the waves, logged 367 new cases, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai said on Sunday. The metropolis had reported its first coronavirus positive case on March 11, 2020, and its first death six days later on March 17 that year.

BMC’s municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal hailed the development, saying: “This is great news for all of us in Mumbai. As MC, MCGM, Mumbai, I salute Team MCGM for their spectacular performance. I also profusely Thank Team Media for its unflinching support and trust in Team MCGM. Let us all keep the mask on our face and let every citizen of Mumbai get vaccinated if some of us haven’t yet! I appeal to everyone to help us keep Mumbai safe."

He also added that 97% of the eligible population in the city have received single dose of the vaccines, while 55% are fully jabbed now.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is scheduled to meet the Covid-19 task force on Monday amid buzz of further relaxations after Diwali. Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the decision will be taken by Thackeray after discussions with the health department and the task force on the number of fresh cases.

Earlier, Dr Shashank Joshi, a member of the state Covid task force, was quoted as saying by The Times of India that “we can now say that the second wave is receding from Maharashtra. Despite the festivities, there is stability in the Covid graph".

He explained that although a third wave as devastating as the second one seems unlikely at this point, but with new variants of COVID19 constantly emerging, it is necessary to be vigilant.

