Readying Roadmap: MoRTH Issues SOP for Validation of National Highways on PM GatiShakti Portal by Jan 31

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued an office memorandum on the standard operating procedure (SOP) for validation of the national highway (NH) network and other logistics and allied infrastructure projects on the PM GatiShakti portal. The memorandum, issued on Monday, sets January 31 as the deadline for updating and validating the entire NH network on the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (NMP) portal.

“The field officers of Roads Wing, NHAI, NHIDCL and BRO shall have to urgently validate the network available on the portal based on actual/GIS-based surveys in terms of KMZ / KML files," the order reads.

The office memorandum, signed by Bidur Kant Jha, Director (New Technology for Highway Development), also shared an SOP asking it to be followed for validation of the NH network and other logistics and allied infrastructure projects.

Advertisement

It further reads that MoRTH has mapped about 1,41,000 km of the national highway network and uploaded the GIS mapping on the PM GatiShakti NMP portal.

“Out of this, about 69 percent or 97,800 km of the NHs network, provided by field units of Roads Wings, NHAI and NHIDCL, have been uploaded on the portal. Additionally, Regional officers of MORTH were authorised on 14.10.2022 to onboard the survey agency for developing the alignment file for the pending NH network," it said.

The Union Cabinet cleared the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity to economic zones on October 21, 2021. It is a giant stride in India’s ambitious goal of achieving a US $5 trillion economy.

Under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, everything, from roads to railways, from aviation to agriculture, various ministries, and departments would be linked. A technology platform has also been prepared for every mega project so that every department has accurate information on time.

Read all the Latest India News here