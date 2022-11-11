Recall Compassionate Appointment Granted to Woman for Failure to Take Care of In-laws, Allahabad HC Tells RPF

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday directed the Deputy General Inspector, Railway Protection Force (RPF), to take a “proper decision", including recalling the compassionate appointment, on an elderly couple’s application who alleged that their daughter-in-law refused to take care of them.

The bench of Justice Pankaj Bhatia directed that if the elderly couple files an application, the Deputy General Inspector, RPF, shall pass requisite orders within three months considering the hardship of the elderly couple, and the officer would be entitled to recall the compassionate appointment, if the situation so arises.

The court observed that “the compassionate appointment is for the benefit of the legal heirs".

The elderly couple alleged that on account of the death of their son, who was employed with the Railway Protection Force (RPF), their daughter-in-law got an appointment on compassionate grounds.

While getting such an appointment in 2018, the daughter-in-law had given an undertaking that if she gets the job, she will take care of the elderly couple. The old couple, however, alleged that after the appointment, the daughter-in-law refused to take care of them.

The couple then filed a representation before the Deputy General Inspector, RPF, seeking action against the daughter-in-law. However, the same remained pending.

Seeking relief, the couple moved the high court, alleging that they are facing hardships because of their daughter-in-law’s neglect and sought the court’s direction to the DGP (RPF). Advocate Avadh Raj Sharma represented the elderly couple before the high court.

Considering the allegations levelled in the writ petition, the single-judge bench of the high court granted them the elderly couple liberty to approach DGP (RPF) by filing an application stating their grievance and directed the officer to take a decision on the application within three months.​

