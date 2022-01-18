Receiving Reports That Teens Being Administered Vaccine Other Than Covaxin: Bharat Biotech

Bharat Biotech on Tuesday said it is receiving several reports that children in the age group 15 to 18 are being administered Covid-19 vaccine other than Covaxin. Requesting the health workers to be “highly vigilant" and ensure that only Covaxin is administered to that particular age group, Bharat Biotech in a Twitter post said its vaccine is the only approved Covid-19 jab to be administered to children in the age group between 15 and 18.

"We have received several additional reports of individuals in the 15-18 year age group being administered unapproved Covid-19 vaccines," the company said.

Advertisement

Covaxin received approval based on a thorough clinical trial evaluation for safety and immunogenicity in the 2-18 years age group. Currently, it is the only Covid-19 vaccine in India approved for children, it added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.