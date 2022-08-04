Record 34 Lakh Registrations for Recruitment Under Agnipath Scheme; 82,000 Women Aspirants Apply in Navy

The defence forces have received as many as 34 lakh applications for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme for 31,000 vacancies.

According to the official data available with News18, the Army has received 17.17 lakh applications for 25,000 vacancies, while 7.69 lakh applied for 3,000 vacancies in the Indian Air Force on August 1.

The Navy has received a total of 9.55 lakh applications, including 82,200 from women aspirants.

Earlier, the Navy did not induct women as sailors, but after the launch of the Agnipath scheme, the Navy has decided to induct women Agniveers in all its branches, including in Communication (Electronic Warfare), Seaman (Underwater Sensor) among others.

According to the Navy, women Agniveers would be posted on ships based on the vacancies and facilities on board.

As many as 46,000 soldiers will be recruited under the scheme this year, of which 40,000 vacancies will be for the Army and 3,000 for the IAF and Navy.

Recruitments to the Indian Armed Forces under the newly launched Tour of Duty or Agnipath scheme is likely to progressively increase over the next four years to nearly 59,000 soldiers, airmen, and sailors.

As part of the selection process, the candidates will have to go through physical fitness tests and medical examinations as well as a written examination.

Agniveers will serve in the forces for four years, after which 75% of them will retire. Nearly 25% of them will be retained in the services, and their selection will be based on various parameters to be framed by the forces.

In June, Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen BS Raju told News18 that Agniveers joining the Indian Armed Forces through the Agnipath recruitment scheme will be continuously assessed over four years on multiple objective and subjective parameters before a final merit list is drawn for their selection as permanent soldiers.

According to the government, the scheme will ensure a youthful profile of the Indian Armed Forces and will transform it into a tech-savvy and modern fighting force.

