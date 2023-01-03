Record Liquor Sale in Delhi in Last Week of December, 1 Crore Bottles Worth Rs 218 Crore Sold

Delhi saw a whopping rise in daily liquor sales in the week leading up to New Year.

As per PTI reports, the national capital witnessed a sale of over one crore bottles of liquor worth more than ₹218 crores amid the week-long celebrations from December 24 to 31.

The highest Liquor sale of 20.30 lakh bottles worth ₹45.28 crores was however reported on December 31 while 17 lakh bottles were sold on the first day of the new year.

Talking to PTI, a senior excise official noted that on usual days, around 11 to 12.5 lakh bottles are sold but a total of 1.10 crore bottles of liquor that included mostly whiskey were sold in the festive week starting from December 24 to 31.

Advertisement

Giving a breakdown of the sales, the official said that a total of 14.7 lakh bottles worth ₹28.8 crores were sold in the city on December 24, while December 27 saw the least number of liquor bottles sold in the capital with little less than 11 lakh bottles worth ₹19.3 crores.

Around 13.77 lakh bottles were sold per day on average in December of 2022, while in the previous years 2019-2021, it was between 12.55-12.95 lakh bottles.

Delhi government earned revenue of ₹560 crores from liquor sales in the last month which is touted as being the year-end sale in the last three years, a report by PTI was quoted as saying.

The high liquor sale comes after Delhi witnessed a political upheaval between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the Centre over the CBI raids on deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia over the alleged corruption in excise policy which was scrapped by the government.

In July of last year, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena ordered a CBI probe into Delhi’s excise policy 2021-22, putting Sisodia and other officials directly in the line of fire. Following this, the Delhi government withdrew the new liquor policy, thus putting the old liquor policy in place once again.

Advertisement

As per the old liquor policy norms, the liquor shops will remain shut for 21 days, and the liquor retailers will not be allowed to give discounts or introduce schemes such as ‘Buy One Get One Free’ as the government has mandated a maximum retail price (MRP) for liquor sell.

Read all the Latest India News here