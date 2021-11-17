Red Alert by IMD for Chennai, 4 Other Districts Tomorrow; Very Heavy Rainfall Likely from Tonight

Chennai is likely to witness heavy rains from Wednesday night as a low pressure over the Bay of Bengal is moving closer to the coast. The IMD has forecast the possibility of light thunderstorms with moderate rain in the range of 5mm to 15mm per hour till 4pm on Wednesday.

The IMD has also issued red alert for Chennai and other four neighbouring districts- Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpet, Cuddalore and Villupuram for Thursday as the low-pressure area is gradually moving towards the coast from south east. It has forecast ‘very heavy rain’ warning for some North Tamil Nadu districts and South Andhra Pradesh districts.

Meanwhile, the water discharge from the Chennai’s Chembarambakkam and Puzhal reservoir has been increased to 2,000 cusecs following the heavy rainfall forecast in Chennai and neighbouring districts for Thursday. The people living along the banks of these reservoirs have been alerted.

The forecast for Chennai for 24 hours said, “Sky condition is likely to be generally cloudy. Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places." The Meteorological Department has also reported that there will be squally weather with wind speed reaching 40kmph to 50kmph and could touch 60kmph for the two days.

Earlier on Thursday, overnight rain in Tamil Nadu capital had lashed the city for over 15 hours, flooding major roads and neighbourhoods, disrupting power supply to more than 65,000 houses and halting flight arrivals for over six hours. The state government said 14 people were killed so far in rain-related incidents in Tamil Nadu.

The heavy rainfall, last week covered almost the entire city under sheets of water including the downtown Mylapore and heavily inundated several parts of neighbourhoods including Velachery and rain water entered state-run hospitals in KK Nagar and Chromepet prompting authorities to shift patients to other facilities. Fearing damage, several residents of deluge-hit Ram Nagar in Madipakkam parked their cars on the nearby Velachery flyover’s margin or underneath similar facilities nearby.

The heavy spell of rain over the past two weeks has submerged standing agricultural crop on at least 1.45 lakh acres and horticultural crop on 6,000 acres.

