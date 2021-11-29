redBus Partners with IRCTC to Offer Train Ticketing Service; Check Step-by-step Guide to Book Tickets Online

redBus, India’s largest online bus ticketing platform, on Monday announced its foray into rail ticketing with the launch of redRail, a rail ticket booking service in collaboration with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) as their authorized partner. It’s a welcome news for redBus app users who can now make reservations for bus and train within the same app. The service will be available on desktop, mobweb and iOS soon, a release by redBus said. “All of IRCTC’s scheduled train services, which includes about 9 million daily seats, will now also be available for booking on the redBus app," it said.

“redRail offers a superior booking experience with a class-leading customer support system, from the time of booking the train tickets, till the time of boarding, to relieve travellers of any anxieties associated with the reservation or the journey - including instant refunds on cancellations and customer support in 5 regional languages. As an introductory offer, redRail will not levy any service fee or payment gateway charges," the release further added.

redbus CEO speaks

Commenting on the collaboration with IRCTC, the catering and tourism arm of the Indian Railways, Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus, said, “redBus is delighted to partner with IRCTC to offer close to 10 million daily travelers of trains in India, a very convenient, fast and safe mode of online train ticket booking on the go. As market leaders, the value that we offer to our customers is well understood and appreciated by intercity bus travelers. We are committed to offering the same experience to train travelers through redRail- our train ticketing interface on redBus. Along with IRCTC, we look forward to being the nation’s most sought-after train ticketing platform."

Parikshit Choudhury, Chief Business Officer, Ground Transport SBU and New Business, stated: “It was imperative for redBus to foray into train ticketing with a proven track record in offering a very convenient and robust bus ticketing platform. We see this as a natural extension within the sphere of ground transport as our rich experience in the sector allows us to introduce and run the new service effortlessly. We believe redRail will mark a shift in the way in which people across the country experience railway ticket booking in future."

In a first for the bus transport sector, redBus, had in July announced the launch of vaccinated bus services across 600+ major routes in the country. This new arrangement made sure that passengers of an intercity bus get to travel with vaccinated co-passengers and crew.

redBus has also implemented various safety measures under its ‘Safety+’ programme, which is a unique certification given to partner bus operators who meet the highest standards of safety and sanitisation. These include deep cleaning of buses after each trip, compulsory masking, hand sanitisation and thermal screening of both passengers and the crew.

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO BOOK REDBUS TICKETS ONLINE:

>Step 1: Open the redBus app and enter the Source and Destination locations in the ‘From’ and ‘To’ tab respectively

>Step 2: Enter the ‘Date of Journey’ and hit the ‘Search’ button

>Step 3: Select a bus of your choice from the list of buses that are displayed

>Step 4: Select a seat, boarding, and dropping points and hit ‘Proceed to Book’

>Step 5: Enter the ‘Passenger Information’ and ‘Contact Information’

>Step 6: You can even choose to insure your journey so that you will be covered in case of an accident or loss of luggage and then click ‘Proceed to Pay’

>Step 7: Enter the offer code (if applicable), select your mode of payment and complete the payment procedure

>Step 8: Once this is done, you will receive an M-ticket on your mobile and an e-ticket on the email ID that was entered under ‘Contact Information.’

TRACK YOUR BUS WITH ‘TRACK MY BUS’ FEATURE

On the date of the travel, you can track the bus location using Track My Bus feature on the app. It will help you to plan journey to the boarding point or to get off at their desired drop-off point.

Click here to track your bus: https://m.redbus.in/info/track-my-bus

