'Reform or Be Ready to Go to Jail': DCW Chief Maliwal's Fitting Reply to Online Trolls Harassing Daughters of Cricketers

In the aftermath of the FIR registered by Delhi police against unidentified persons for allegedly making lewd comments on the daughters of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a warning to online trolls to either “reform or be ready to go to jail".

This comes after DCW had filed a complaint with the Delhi police against social media users who had allegedly made inappropriate comments about the children of Indian cricketers.

The FIR was registered at the Special Cell unit of the city police under the relevant section of the Information Technology Act, the police said, adding an investigation was on.

Based on the contents of the complaint and inquiry conducted so far, a prima facie offense under section 67B (d) of the Information Technology Act was made out, police said.

Talking to ANI, Maliwal condemned the distasteful act of threatening to rape the wives and daughters of Indian cricketers.

“Nowadays, it is seen that often trolls openly make lewd remarks about the wife of any celebrity or cricketer, even their two and seven-year-old daughters are not spared. They write wrong things about them on social media and abuse them. This has become a trend these days," ANI quoted Maliwal as saying.

“If someone does not like a cricketer or celebrity, then he should not watch him. However, some people target his family and make lewd comments about his little girl and wife, which is not right at all. Small girls, even a seven-year-old girl is not safe," the DCW chief added.

Earlier, the commission had taken suo motu cognizance of some social media posts targeting the daughters of the cricketers.

“These posts on the social media platform Twitter were obscene, anti-women, and highly derogatory towards little girls and their mothers," she said.

She however assured that the culprits behind such hateful messages will be soon out behind bars.

