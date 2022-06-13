'Regardless of Religion': UP Police Books 2 on Sharing Anti-Prophet Posts; Another Booked for 'Remarks Against BJP'

Two persons, including a woman, in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly have been booked for allegedly passing derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, police said.

Another person, belonging to the minority community, was also booked for making alleged remarks against a BJP leader on social media, police added.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police, Rohit Singh Sajwan, said, “We have booked three persons and will take action against everyone who is sharing this objectionable content, regardless of religion or caste."

As a precautionary measure, extra police personnel have been deployed near every place of worship and local leaders have been advised to spread a message of peace to maintain communal harmony.

One of the accused booked by police at Prem Nagar police station is Kuldeep Kumar, who is a history sheeter and has been arrested on multiple occasions by the police. He had shared an objectionable post on social media.

The second FIR was for sharing a similar kind of social media post against Prophet Muhammad under section 295A (deliberate or malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings of any class) while the third FIR was registered against Reehan Khan, who had shared an inflammatory content against Nupur Sharma.

