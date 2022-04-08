Registration For Amarnath Yatra 2022 To Begin From April 11. Here's How You Can Apply Online

The annual pilgrimage to the shrine of Amarnath in Kashmir or the Amarnath Yatra is set to commence from June 30 this year. Devotees will be able to register for the Yatra from April 11, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board announced.

The Amarnath Yatra is being resumed after it remained suspended for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Nitishwar Kumar, CEO of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, this year the pilgrimage is being organized from June 30 to August 11, ANI reported.

Kumar told the news agency that pilgrims will be able to register for the Amarnath Yatra 2022 online also. One can visit the official website of the Amarnath Shrine board or use their mobile application to register for the yatra.

Advertisement

The registration process will commence on April 11 in 446 branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Yes Bank, PNB Bank, and 100 branches of SBI Bank across the country. The CEO added that they are expecting more than 3 lakh pilgrims to register for the Yatra. Keeping this in view, the board has even made a Yatri Niwas in Ramban which can accommodate around 3,000 pilgrims.

In addition, Kumar said that Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) will be given to the pilgrims which will help the shrine board to track them during the Yatra. The board has also increased the insurance coverage period for pony handlers to one year who ferry the pilgrims to the shrine. The insurance cover of the pilgrims has also been increased from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

The Amarnath Yatra is an annual pilgrimage to the shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir. The shrine is located at a height of 3,880 metres in the Himalayas. The shrine board had earlier announced that the 43-day holy pilgrimage will be organized with all COVID-19 protocols in place. It has also stated that as per tradition the Yatra will culminate on the day of Raksha Bandhan on August 11 this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.