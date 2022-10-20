Reimagining Diplomacy: After Crisscrossing States, Heads of Indian Missions in Gujarat for PM Address

In a novel way of reimagining Indian diplomacy towards the work happening in the country on the development front, 118 Heads of Indian Missions posted all over the world have been crisscrossing the country this week in a unique exercise.

These Ambassadors and High Commissioners, who reached India this week, have been visiting the 112 aspirational districts identified by the NITI Aayog in their home states to study and sensitise themselves about the key schemes of the Narendra Modi government. This included the Aspirational Districts programme, One District One Product, Amrit Sarovar Mission and the Jal Jeevan Mission among others. They met the Chief Ministers of their home states for learning more about these programmes and familiarise themselves with the development schemes so that they can help those abroad understand them and also give their suggestions to the CMs.

All the Heads of Indian Missions will be at Kevadia in Gujarat on Thursday where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address them in the 10th Heads of Missions Conference which will go on for three days. Around 23 sessions will be held over three days comprising detailed internal discussions on issues such as contemporary geo-politics and geo-economic environment, connectivity as well as India’s foreign policy priorities.

The 118 Heads of Indian Missions had divided themselves into groups depending on their home state and visited their state this week. They also went to the aspirational districts falling in their home state for a ground status check of the situation — these districts were identified as backward some years ago by the NITI Aayog and specific interventions were undertaken to uplift them. After these visits, 15 of these envoys met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow this week, seven envoys met Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami, another seven envoys met the Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and as many met the CM of Madhya Pradesh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan among other CMs.

Many CMs like those of UP and Madhya Pradesh’s asked for help of these envoys while the states hold Global Investor summits next year. The Indian Ambassadors to Ireland, Laos, Poland, Jordan, Mexico, Nepal, Bhutan, New Zealand, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Bahrain, Botswana and Portugal were among the 15 envoys who had met Yogi Adityanath. The envoys of US, UK, UAE, Japan, Singapore and Israel had met Chouhan.

