Relax Timings, Allow Light Clothes: Govt's Advisory for Schools Amid Heatwave Warning | All Details 

The ministry of education has issued guidelines for schools to relax uniform norms, restrict outdoor activities and modify timings in view of the heatwave warning for Delhi from Friday declared by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

The education ministry has asked schools to start school hours early and wrap up before noon.

“School hours may start early and get over before noon. The timing may be from 7.00 am onwards. The number of school hours per day may be reduced. Sports and other outdoor activities which expose students directly to the sunlight may be appropriately adjusted in the early morning," the guidelines stated.

“School assembly should be conducted in covered areas or classrooms with reduced timing. Similar care may be taken during dispersal after school is over," it added.

Here’s what all the guidelines say

For transportation:

For transportation to and from school, the education ministry said that buses and vans should not be overcrowded and must be parked in shaded areas. Drinking water and a first aid kit should be available in the vehicle, the guidelines said, adding that students walking or cycling to school should be advised to keep their heads covered.

The ministry also advised that usage of public transport should be avoided to minimize the children’s exposure to sun.

For uniforms

For uniforms, the guidelines said students may be allowed to wear loose and light-coloured cotton material outfits and that canvas shoes may be allowed instead of leather ones.

The ministry also advised full-sleeve shirts as they provide protection from UV rays and keep the body cooler.

For tiffin

The advisory said children are advised to not carry their tiffin as the food might get spoiled in the heat and added that hot-cooked and fresh meals must be provided under PM POSHAN instead.

The advisory also asked schools to be equipped with Oral Rehydration Solutions (ORS) sachets and essential medical kits, with teaching and non-teaching staff having knowledge of first aid.

The diet provided by the residential school should include lemon, buttermilk and seasonal fruits with high water content, the advisory said.

For classrooms

Schools should ensure that they are properly ventilated, and curtains/blinds may be used to block sunlight from directly entering the classroom, the guidelines said.

It added that if schools follow local traditional practices of using “khus [vetiver] curtains, bamboo/jute chiks", then they may be continued. As for residential schools, windows in the dormitories should have curtains and constant availability of water and electricity must be provided on campus.

The guidelines further said that for exams, students should be to bring their own transparent water bottles and that the availability of accessibly drinking water should be ensured. Exam halls may be provided with fans and waiting areas should be covered with the provision of water, it added.

The ministry advised students to “drink sufficient water even if not thirsty", and to consume ORS, lassi, torani (rice water), lemon water etc., to stay hydrated. It advised against the consumption of heavy/junk/stale/spicy food or going outside with an empty stomach.

