'Release My Daughter Ahead of Exams', Pleads Mother of Assam College Girl Jailed for Penning 'Pro-ULFA’ Poem

The mother of Barshashree Buragohain, a 19-year-old woman from Assam, has appealed to the state government to release her daughter from jail for exams. Barshashree has been in jail since May for her Facebook post allegedly supporting a banned outfit.

Several activists have also voiced their concern over the jailed young girl and appealed to the Assam government to allow her to appear for the examination.

“My daughter is a student and her final exams are on July 16. You people have jailed my daughter for penning a couple of poems. This is injustice. She is losing her valuable academic career. Please release her before her exams start. I know she cannot err, she is going through immense hardship in jail. She was arrested on May 18 and now it’s almost two months. She doesn’t have any books to study there. I appeal to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to release my daughter and be empathetic towards my daughter," Barshashree’s mother appealed.

Barshashree, a resident of the Jorhat area and pursuing mathematics at the town’s DCB College, was picked up by the police on May 17 from Uriamghat in the adjoining Golaghat district for posting “anti-national" poems on social media.

“She had gone to her friend’s house to attend a family function. She was to have been released a day later after counselling during which the police made her delete all her poems supposedly supporting the ULFA(I)," Barshashree’s brother Arindam Buragohain said.

Responding to the people questioning the arrest of Barshashree, the Assam Police said they are “legally bound to prosecute the person who publicly professes support for a banned organization and declares the intent of waging war against the state".

“Reference arrest of Smt Barshashree Buragohain - Uriamghat PS Case No 20/2022 has been registered on 18.05.2022 and investigated. There’s a specific call to indulge in Waging war against the State in her Facebook post - “আকৌ কৰিম ৰাষ্ট্ৰদ্ৰোহ"" mentioned GP Singh, Special Director General of Police, Assam.

When the Twitter users questioned the intention and legitimacy of Assam police behind putting the young girl pursuing her graduation in jail for penning a poem on social media, Singh tweeted, “When someone publicly professes support for a banned organization and declares the intent of waging war against the Indian state, we are legally bound to prosecute that person. Following due process, the charge sheet shall be filed in a competent court of law. Let the law take its own."

Many social media users have also appealed the state government to release the young girl from prison.

A Twitter user wrote, “Heard that the girl is to appear for the exam by the 18th. Request release her considering her tender age! Questions arise on blind posture by police in the case of Zubin, Sanjay Kissan etc! Our VIPs are above law? Need intervention by @CMOfficeAssam"

Monoj Gogoi, a social activist who has been fighting for Barshashree’s release, said, “Barshashree scored above 80 marks in five subjects in her board exams and in the higher secondary exam she scored above 80 marks in two subjects. She had only expressed her feeling on her FB post, unfortunately, she is yet to be released. When there are many instances in Assam where people with criminal backgrounds are moving free then why is this injustice to the young girl. We appeal to the Chief Minister and the police to look into the academic future of the bright girl and release her ahead of the exams."

Elaborating on the arrest and the reason thereof Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, DGP Assam said, “As far as I know she was impatient to join proscribed organization ULFA(I). It’s not about poems, this is all false. There is no issue in penning poems. The problem arises when one says that I will join ULFA(I) and influence others to join ULFA(I). She has mentioned this in her FB post. I too write poems. So be in the jail than joining ULFA(I)."

There are provisions for imprisonment for up to two years with a fine of up to seven years with a fine for advocating, abetting, advising or inciting the commission of any unlawful activity.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarma has also responded to it and said “a set of intellectuals are creating an issue of nothing". “It’s not about poem. The girl intended to join ULFA. How can we allow someone to join a secessionist group? She has been reiterating her decision to join ULFA. What if she comes back with a AK-47 or a human bomb. It’s not for poem. A set of intellectuals are creating an issue of nothing. She can appear for exams or job exams we have no issue on this," the CM said.

Two regional parties – Raijor Dal and Assam Jatiya Parishad – have asked the district authorities to release the young girl who would be unable to appear for her second-semester examination.​

