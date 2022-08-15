Home » News » India » Reliance Foundation Hospital gets Calls Threatening Mukesh Ambani & Family, Police Begin Investigation

Reliance Foundation Hospital gets Calls Threatening Mukesh Ambani & Family, Police Begin Investigation

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: August 15, 2022, 13:23 IST

Mumbai, India

File photo of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (AFP)
File photo of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (AFP)

Sources told News18 that police presence has been strengthened around Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani’s home Antilia in addition to the increased presence of private security

The Reliance Foundation Hospital on Monday received calls threatening Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family. A total of four calls were reportedly received from the number around 10:30am.

Hospital authorities have filed a formal complaint at the DB Marg Police Station and further investigation to verify the caller is on. Officials said a preliminary enquiry suggests the caller was mentally unstable.

Sources told News18 that police presence has been strengthened around the Ambani home in addition to the increased presence of private security. “Investigation is in full swing to identify the location of the caller," a source in Mumbai Police said.

In February last year, an explosives-laden SUV was found parked outside ‘Antilia’, the residence of Mukesh Ambani and his family in Mumbai, leading to an ongoing NIA investigation.

In July this year, the Supreme Court had allowed the Centre to continue with the security cover for Ambani and his family members in Mumbai, quashing proceedings on a PIL on the matter before the Tripura High Court.

first published: August 15, 2022, 13:18 IST
last updated: August 15, 2022, 13:23 IST