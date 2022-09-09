Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani Offers Prayers at Mumbai’s Famed Lalbaugcha Raja

Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani offered prayers before the massive Lord Ganesh idol at Mumbai’s famed Lalbaugcha Raja during the ongoing Ganeshotsav festivities. He was accompanied by son Anant Ambani.

Lalbaugcha Raja or ‘King of Lalbaug’, located in Putlabai Chawl, is the most visited Ganesh idol in Mumbai. Every year, lakhs of devotees throng the Lalbaugh market to visit the Lalbaugcha Raja.

After two years of celebrations being marred by Covid-19 restrictions, the government of Maharashtra, a state which is known for its grand Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, had decided not to impose any restrictions on the festivities that started on August 31.

The 10-day Ganesh festival concluded on Friday, and processions for the immersion of idols of the deity are being taken out, for which the authorities in Mumbai and other parts of the state have made elaborate arrangements.

At the culmination of the festival on Anant Chaturdashi, the idols of Lord Ganesh are taken to nearby water bodies and immersed. The authorities in Mumbai, Pune and other parts of the state have made elaborate arrangements for the immersion of idols and processions.

