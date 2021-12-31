The union ministry of home affairs through an order on Friday extended the validity of Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act registration certificates expiring in the period 29th September 2020 and 31st March 2022. The relief is for such organisations that have applied for renewal on the FCRA portal in accordance with rule 12 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules, 2011, before the expiry of the validity of their certificates of registration.

The FCRA regulates foreign donations and ensures that such contributions do not adversely affect India’s internal security.

“In continuation to Ministry of Home Affairs’ Public Notice No. II/21022/23(22)/2020-FCRA-III, Dated 30th September, 2021 regarding extension of the validity of FCRA registr​ation, the Central Government, in public interest, has decided to extend validity of FCRA registration certificates upto 31st March, 2022 or till the date of disposal of the renewal application, whichever is earlier," the order said.

The BJP-led central government has in recent years stepped up scrutiny of many non-profit groups, cancelling or suspending licences of thousands of NGOs on charges of misreporting of donations.

The Centre had amended the FCRA last year, introducing a new regime. NGOs had requested for an extension to migrate to the new system, citing the pandemic and their inability to help Covid-affected individuals and families because of the new FCRA requirements that some have called stringent.

The MHA’s latest order said, “All FCRA registered associations are therefore advised to take note of the fact that in case of refusal of the application for renewal of certificate of registration, the validity of the certificate shall be deemed to have expired on the date of refusal of the application of renewal and the association shall not be eligible either to receive the foreign contribution or utilise the foreign contribution received."

Following the amendment in rules, the MHA issued a notification in November last year, stating that NGOs must have existed for at least three years and spent Rs 15 lakh in voluntary activities to be eligible to receive money from abroad. It also said office-bearers of such organisations seeking registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act must submit a specific commitment letter from the donor indicating the amount of foreign contribution and the purpose for which it is proposed to be given, apart from several other changes.

Some NGOs alleged that the new rules have impaired their ability to assist disadvantaged people, particularly in times of the Covid crisis.

