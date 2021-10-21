'Remarkable, Will Inspire The World': Wishes Pour In As India Achieves 100 Crore Covid Vaccination Mark

As the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in India surpassed the 100-crore milestone on Thursday morning, congratulatory wishes have poured in from people from all walks of life from across the country and the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the nation and said “India scripts history" and expressed gratitude to the doctors, nurses and all health care workers who worked for this feat. >Follow LIVE Updates

“India scripts history. We are witnessing the triumph of Indian science, enterprise and collective spirit of 130 crore Indians. Congrats India on crossing 100 crore vaccinations. Gratitude to our doctors, nurses and all those who worked to achieve this feat," PM Modi tweeted.

Congratulating the citizens, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted and said it was the result of the able leadership of Prime Minister Modi. “Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, today India achieved mark of 100 crore vaccine doses administered. This day will be registered as the golden day in India’s history. We have achieved this feat in nine months only, hence I congratulate everyone," said Mandaviya.

Calling it “remarkable", Dr VK Paul, member, NITI Aayog (Health) congratulated the people and healthcare workers of the country for the achievement. “It is remarkable to reach 1 billion dose mark for any nation, an achievement in just over nine months since the vaccination program started in India. Consistency is important. First dose has been given to over 75 per cent of adults, but at the same time, 25 per cent of adults, who are eligible to receive free vaccination are still unvaccinated. Efforts must go forward to vaccinate those who have not taken the first dose," ANI quoted Paul as saying.

“Just over 30 per cent of Indians vaccinated with both doses, about 10 crore individuals are now overdue, they should have received the second dose, but they have not. It is now unfinished work that we must accomplish, and send reminders to those individuals to take their second dose," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president JP Nadda also expressed their happiness over the achievement and thanked scientists, doctors, healthcare workers and others for remarkable moment.

Echoing the similar sentiments, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said this achievement will “inspire" the world. “It’s an achievement that is sure to inspire the world. India has administered 100 crore vaccine doses and this mammoth feat has been accomplished with the unified efforts of our health ministry, volunteers and above all our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji who has ensured India fights the pandemic in the bravest way possible," he tweeted.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated the countrymen and saluted the doctors, nurses, and frontline workers who made it possible.

Bharat Biotech’s co-founder Suchitra Ella said, “Congratulations India. Thanx a Billion! A global feat achieved overcoming Covid Challenges Collaborations Commitment Confidence Courage Compassion in PUBLIC HEALTH CARE."

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia said, “Congratulations to India for marking yet another milestone, a billion Covid-19 vaccine doses administered."

According to official sources, around 75 per cent of India’s all eligible adult population has been administered at least the first dose and around 31 per cent has received both the doses of the vaccine. India took 85 days to touch the 10-crore vaccination mark, 45 more days to cross the 20-crore mark and 29 more days to reach the 30-crore mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The country took 24 days to reach the 40-crore mark from 30-crore doses and then 20 more days to surpass the 50-crore vaccination mark on August 6. It then took 76 days to go past the 100-crore mark. The top five states which have administered the highest number of doses are Uttar Pradesh followed by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with health care workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2. The next phase of Covid-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing all above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

(with inputs from PTI)

