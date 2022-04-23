Reminiscence Of The Past: Western Railway Organises Heritage and Climate Exhibition at Churchgate Station in Mumbai |WATCH

Western Railway recently organised a two-day exhibition, Reminiscences of the Past, showcasing its glorious past and the various green initiatives taken by the railway, at Churchgate station in Mumbai. ‘Heritage and Climate’ were the theme of the exhibition inaugurated by Anil Kumar Lahoti, General Manager of Western and Central Railway on April 21.

“As part of the #WorldHeritageDay celebrations, WR had organized a two-day exhibition at Churchgate station concourse. The exhibition was appreciated by visitors across all ages as they admired viewing rare photographs alongwith artefacts," WR tweeted sharing a video.

On display was some rare images along with information about all the green initiatives taken by the railway.

Recently, the Central Railway organised a light and sound-cum-performance show at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to mark the 170th year of the Railway’s in India and World Heritage Day. The show was also part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.

Indian Railways started the first passenger train on April 16, 1853, from Bori Bunder to Thane covering a distance of 34 km. Since then, the day has been marked as the Indian Rail Transport Day.

“CSMT is a pride of Indian Railways and entire railway fraternity. To celebrate the heritage and architecture of this building, we are staging a unique light and sound-cum-performance show on the backdrop of this building," said Anil Kumar Lahoti, general manager of the Central Railway had said.

The CSMT is the first railway station in Maharashtra to get IGBC Gold certification in 2021. It is also a Eat Right certified station. The terminus handles about 48 pairs of long-distance trains and about 1,200 suburban trains on a daily basis.

