Remove Me as Chancellor of Universities, Says Kerala Governor to Vijayan Over 'Political Interference'

In an extraordinary development, Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan has written to chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressing his desire to relinquish the post of chancellor of universities due to alleged interference by the state government on numerous occasions.

The governor, who is the chancellor of all universities in the state, recently made a request that all these varsities should be turned into centres of excellence. He also said political appointments and interference in these universities should be avoided as much as possible.

Khan had written a five-page letter to Vijayan and the state higher education council on December 8, in which he suggested that the state government should bring in an ordinance to remove him. “You can go in for an ordinance and I promise that I shall sign the same immediately," his letter read.

What triggered the letter

Kannur University vice-chancellor Prof Gopinath Raveendran was re-appointed for a period of four years after a search committee was formed. This was challenged before the high court.

Another issue was the amendment in the University Act regarding the appointment of the university appellate authority, which divested the governor of some of his powers.

It is also learned that the LDF-led government in the state was trying to facilitate the appointment of an academic of its choice as the vice-chancellor of Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit by ignoring the selection committee, as per regulations of University Grants Commission (UGC).

The governor had appointed a selection committee as per UGC regulations to shortlist names of probable candidates for the post of vice-chancellor. The committee started the process of inviting applications from candidates on September 9. No shortlist, however, was prepared within the committee’s two-month term.

The state government reportedly tried to convince the governor that its action was following the University Act. It sidelined the UGC regulation that states that selection should be through a search committee. Incidentally, the government also sidelined the University Act, which stated that the age limit for the post should be 60 while recommending the reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran as V-C of Kannur University.

The reappointment follows another controversy related to the decision to shortlist and interview Priya Varghese, wife of KK Ragesh, private secretary to the CM, for the post of associate professor in the Malayalam department in the university.

According to highly placed sources, conciliatory attempts by the government have been unsuccessful. “The governor has informed the state government that he could not continue and perform as the chancellor of the universities due to political interference on many occasions," said the sources.

The state government is yet to react on the matter.

