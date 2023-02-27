'Rename Ahmednagar After...': Days After Aurangabad, Osmanabad Name Change, BJP Leader Demands Same for Another Maha City

Just days after Maharashtra’s Osmanabad and Aurangabad cities were named to Dharashiv and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, respectively, BJP leader Gopichand Padalkar on Monday raised the demand to rename another city, Ahmednagar, after Ahilyabai Holkar.

“Ahilyabai Holkar was born in the village of Chaundi in the district of Ahmednagar. So, we want that Ahmednagar be renamed as Punyashlok Ahilyabai nagar. We are thankful to the government of Maharashtra that the names of Aurangabad and Osmanabad have already been changed," BJP MLA Gopichand Padalkar said.

This is the second time Padalkar raised this demand. Previously, he had written to the Maharashtra government about it.

Meanwhile, AIMIM has already opposed the state government’s decision to rename Aurangabad and Osmanabad to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Dharashiv. “How will it change history? What difference will it make to the lives of those living in those cities? Will there be any relief for them?" AIMIM leader Imtiyaz Jalil had asked.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister Uday Samant said the government will look into it. “The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister will take a decision on this," he told reporters.

Ambadas Danve, an Uddhav-led Shiv Sena faction leader had said that the name change only applied to the civic limits and not the entire districts and had questioned the Centre and Eknath Shinde government on this.

The Union Home Ministry, in a letter dated February 24, had told the state government it had no objection to the name change.

Aurangabad derives its name from Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, while Osmanabad was named for a 20th century ruler of the princely state of Hyderabad. Dharashiv, the name of a cave complex near Osmanabad, dates back to the 8th century according to some scholars. Hindu right-wing organisations had been demanding renaming of the two cities for long.

