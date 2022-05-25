Renounced Violence, Following Gandhi's Path: Yasin Malik as NIA Seeks Death Penalty in Terror Funding Case; Order Today

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is seeking death penalty for Kashmiri separatist Yasin Malik in terror funding case. Yasin Malik had earlier pleaded guilty of all the charges including those under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in the terror funding case.

A Delhi court will pronounce its verdict on the quantum of punishment in the case on Wednesday.

Special judge Praveen Singh had on May 19 convicted Malik and had directed NIA authorities to assess his financial situation to determine the amount of fine likely to be imposed.

Malik is facing a maximum punishment of death penalty, while the minimum sentence for the offences committed by him is life imprisonment.

Malik on Wednesday said in the court that ever since he renounced violence, he has “followed the principals of Mahatma Gandhi".

Malik also said he had met seven prime ministers of India and challenged that no intelligence agency will be able to prove that he was wanted in any terror activity post 1994 when he gave up gun.

On May 10, Malik had told the court that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him that included section 16 (terrorist act), 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terrorist act) and 20 (being member of terrorist gang or organisation) of the UAPA and sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 124-A (sedition) of the IPC.

The court had, meanwhile, formally framed charges against Kashmiri separatists including Farooq Ahmed Dar alias Bitta Karate, Shabbir Shah, Masarat Alam, Md Yusuf Shah, Aftab Ahmad Shah, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Md Akbar Khanday, Raja Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Abdul Rashid Sheikh and Naval Kishore Kapoor. The charge sheet was also filed against Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Saeed and Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, who have been declared proclaimed offenders in the case.

