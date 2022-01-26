Republic Day 2022 LIVE Updates: India Marks 73rd R-Day with Many Firsts at Rajpath; Flag-hoisting with a Booming Gun Salute Shortly

Republic Day 2022: India will observe its 73rd Republic Day today, on January 26, to mark the establishment of the country’s Constitution as it emerged from a brutal colonial past on this day in 1950. Republic Day is marked everywhere with flag-hoisting, the grandeur of parades and an air show by the Indian Air Force.

According to tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled by the President of India followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute that will be followed by distribution of the gallantry awards. As many as 21 tableaux from 12 states and nine ministries or government departments will be part of the Republic Day parade.

The parade ceremony will begin with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the National War Memorial. He will lead the nation in paying tributes to the fallen soldiers by laying a wreath.

The proud winners of the highest gallantry awards will be honoured next, including the winners of Param Vir Chakra and Ashok Chakra.

Param Vir Chakra winners Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav, 18 Grenadiers, and Subedar (Honorary Lieutenant) Sanjay Kumar, 13 JAK Rifles, and Ashok Chakra winner Colonel D. Sreeram Kumar will follow the Deputy Parade Commander on jeeps.

The Param Vir Chakra is awarded for the most conspicuous act of bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy. The Ashok Chakra is awarded for similar acts of valour and self-sacrifice, but other than in the face of the enemy.

On Tuesday, Delhi Police issued a traffic advisory. According to the advisory, rehearsals of Republic Day Parade-2022 shall be held on Raj Path on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from Vijay Chowk to India Gate. It appealed commuters to observe traffic rules, road discipline and follow directions of traffic police personnel deployed at all intersections.

During rehearsal, traffic will be restricted at Rajapth-Rafi Marg, Rajpath-Janpath, Rajpath-Man Singh Road and Rajpath-C-Hexagon from 9 am to 12 pm, it said, adding that Rajpath from Vijay Chowk to India Gate will also remain closed for traffic. The parade will start from Vijay Chowk and go to C-Hexagon via Rajpath.

Earlier, the Delhi Police issued a set of guidelines for those planning to attend the Republic Day parade. It said that people attending the parade must be fully vaccinated against Covid and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the function. Police also said that people will have to adhere to all Covid-protocols, such as wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing, at the programme on Rajpath on January 26.

