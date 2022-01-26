Home / News / India /  Republic Day 2022: Grand Flypast Concludes Rajpath Spectacle as India Displays Military Might, Diversity

Republic Day 2022: Grand Flypast Concludes Rajpath Spectacle as India Displays Military Might, Diversity

Republic Day 2022: The contingents of security forces were followed by tableux from states that showcased India's cultural diversity, with themes ranging from the freedom struggle to biodiversity.

Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters flypast during the Republic Day Parade 2022 in New Delhi. (PTI)
Jan 26, 2022 12:44 IST

Republic Day celebrations in full swing in Madhya Pradesh

Jan 26, 2022 12:14 IST

Republic Day 2022: The cameras have been positioned in cockpits of different aircraft to showcase new views

Jan 26, 2022 12:10 IST

Spectacular cockpit view

Jan 26, 2022 12:03 IST

Excitement Galore at Republic Day parade

Jan 26, 2022 11:57 IST

In a First, Ministry of Civil Aviation's tableau participates in Republic Day Parade

Jan 26, 2022 11:55 IST

The spectacle of Seema Bhawani motorcycle team of the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Republic Day parade

Jan 26, 2022 11:43 IST

The first woman fighter pilot on the Rafale combat aircraft, Flight Lieutenant Shivangi Singh at the Indian Air Force (IAF) tableau today.

Jan 26, 2022 11:29 IST

Republic Day 2022: The tableau of Haryana

Jan 26, 2022 11:22 IST

Rajpath Brims Over with Patriotic Fervour as India Celebrates R-Day

The teeth-chattering cold on Wednesday morning failed to dampen the spirits of the people coming to witness the Republic Day parade at the majestic Rajpath in New Delhi. The people started arriving at the Rajpath as early as 5 a.m. in the morning, even as the parade begins at 10.30 a.m. However, this year the rush compared to previous years was less, possibly owing to the fear of the latest Omicron variant of novel coronavirus. Notably this is the second time India is celebrating the Republic Day in a subdued manner.

Still almost every seat for the visitors at the Rajpath was occupied. It may be also mentioned that the seating arrangement was adhering to the Covid-induced protocol of keeping distance. The security personnel were even checking the Covid vaccination certificates at the entrance of the Rajpath area.

Jan 26, 2022 11:16 IST

Parachute Regiment attired in the new combat uniform of the Indian Army and carrying weapon Tavor Assault rifles

Jan 26, 2022 11:12 IST

The Camel-mounted band of the Border Security Force at the 73rd Republic Day at Rajpath

Jan 26, 2022 11:04 IST

Republic Day 2022: Indian Navy tableaux participates at Rajpath

Jan 26, 2022 11:01 IST

The contingent is attired in the Indian Army Uniform of 1970s and carrying weapon 7.62mm SLR.

Jan 26, 2022 10:53 IST

A grand parade is underway at the new Rajpath as India celebrates 73rd Republic Day

Jan 26, 2022 10:47 IST

Show of India's Might on Republic Day

Jan 26, 2022 10:42 IST

Republic Day Parade

Jan 26, 2022 10:40 IST

Four Mi-17V5 helicopters of the 155 Helicopter Unit flying in a wineglass formation at Republic Day parade

Jan 26, 2022 10:35 IST

Republic Day 2022: Marshal music echoing at Rajpath as gallantry awards are presented by President Ram Nath Kovind

Jan 26, 2022 10:30 IST

The 21-Gun Salute is presented by Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment

Republic Day: PM Modi Lays Wreath at National War Memorial, Pay Solemn Respects to Fallen Soldiers

Jan 26, 2022 11:11 IST

73rd Republic Day: Indo-Tibetan Border Police 'Himveers' skiing at 11,000 feet in minus 20 degrees Celsius at Auli in Uttarakhand

Jan 26, 2022 11:11 IST

Soldiers' Uniform and Weapons to Showcase Evolution

The theme of the marching contingents will be the display of the evolution of uniform and weapons of the Indian Army over the last 75 years. The contingent of the Rajput Regiment will be wearing the uniform of Indian Army of 1947, carrying .303 rifles. The Assam Regiment will sport the uniform of 1962, carrying .303 rifles. The Jammu and Kashmir Light Regiment would be in uniform worn during 1971 and would carry 7.62 mm self-loading rifles. The contingent of the Sikh Light Regiment and the Army Ordnance Corps would be in the present day uniform with 5.56 mm INSAS rifles. The contingent of the Parachute Regiment would be donning the new combat uniform of Indian Army, unveiled on January 15, and would be carrying 5.56 mm x 45 mm TAVOR rifles.
Jan 26, 2022 11:11 IST

Republic Day 2022: Indian Army Contingents

The first contingent in the uniform of the erstwhile Gwalior Lancers will be 61 Cavalry led by Major Mrityunjay Singh Chouhan. The 61 Cavalry is the only active serving horse cavalry regiment in the world. It was raised on August 1, 1953 with the amalgamation of six state forces' cavalry units. The Indian Army will be represented by a mounted column of 61 Cavalry, 14 mechanised columns, six marching contingents and a fly past by Advanced Light Helicopters (ALHs) of Army Aviation. One Tank PT-76 and Centurion (On Tank Transporters) and two MBT Arjun MK-I, one APC TOPAS and BMP-I (On Tank Transporter) and Two BMP-II, one 75/24 Towed Gun (On Vehicle) and two Dhanush Gun System, one PMS Bridge and Two Sarvatra Bridge System, one HT-16 (On Vehicle) and two Tarang Shakti Electronic Warfare System, one Tiger Cat Missile and two Akash Missile System will be the main attractions in the mechanised columns. A total of six marching contingents of the Army will be there, including the Rajput Regiment, the Assam Regiment, the Jammu and Kashmir Light Regiment, the Sikh Light Regiment, the Army Ordnance Corps and the Parachute Regiment. A combined band of the Madras Regimental Centre, Kumoun Regimental Centre, Maratha Light Regimental Centre, Jammu and Kashmir Light Regimental Centre, Army Medical Corps Centre and School, 14 Gorkha Training Centre, Army Supply Corps Centre and College, Bihar Regimental Centre and Army Ordnance Corps Centre will also march past the saluting dais.
Jan 26, 2022 11:11 IST

Republic Day 2022: Param Vir Chakra Awardees

Param Vir Chakra winners Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav, 18 Grenadiers, and Subedar (Honorary Lieutenant) Sanjay Kumar, 13 JAK Rifles, and Ashok Chakra winner Colonel D. Sreeram Kumar will follow the Deputy Parade Commander on jeeps. The Param Vir Chakra is awarded for the most conspicuous act of bravery and self-sacrifice in the face of the enemy. The Ashok Chakra is awarded for similar acts of valour and self-sacrifice, but other than in the face of the enemy.
Jan 26, 2022 11:11 IST

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan unfurls the national flag in Thiruvananthapuram, on Republic Day

Jan 26, 2022 11:11 IST

The Parade at Rajpath will begin at 10:30 am

Jan 26, 2022 11:11 IST

Republic Day: Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and CM Naveen Patnaik unfurl the national flag in Bhubaneswar

Jan 26, 2022 11:11 IST

Sitting arrangement with social distancing at Republic Day Parade area

Jan 26, 2022 11:11 IST

Security check being done by the Police personnel at Minto Road, on the occasion of Republic Day

Jan 26, 2022 11:11 IST

PM Modi to Lay Wreath at the National War Memorial

The Republic Day ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial, where he will lead the nation in paying tribute to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the Prime Minister and other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Rajpath to witness the parade.
Jan 26, 2022 11:11 IST

Republic Day Parade All Set to Showcase India's Military Might

President Ram Nath Kovind will lead the nation in celebrating India's 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday (January 26). The celebrations this year are special as the Republic Day falls in the 75th year of Independence, being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' across the country. To mark the occasion, the Ministry of Defence has conceptualised a series of new events during the main parade on Rajpath on Wednesday and for the 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk on January 29. It has been decided that the Republic Day celebrations will now be a week-long affair from January 23-30 every year. The celebrations will commence on January 23, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and culminate on January 30, which is observed as Martyrs' Day to mark the anniversary of the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.
Jan 26, 2022 11:11 IST

Republic Day Parade: Presodent Kovind to Unfurl the National Flag Shortly

According to tradition, the National Flag will be unfurled by the President of India followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute. The parade will commence with President Ram Nath Kovind taking the salute that will be followed by distribution of the gallantry awards. As many as 21 tableaux from 12 states and nine ministries or government departments will be part of the Republic Day parade.
Jan 26, 2022 11:11 IST

India Marks 73rd 5-Day with Many Firsts at Rajpath

India will observe its 73rd Republic Day today, on January 26, to mark the establishment of the country's Constitution as it emerged from a brutal colonial past on this day in 1950. Republic Day is marked everywhere with flag-hoisting, the grandeur of parades and an air show by the Indian Air Force.

With a grand flypast by 75 aircraft and helicopters, India celebrated its 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday at Delhi’s refurbished Rajpath, showcasing its military prowess and cultural diversity in the iconic parade.

The theme of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ was distinct in the celebrations this year as India marks the 75th anniversary of Independence.

Strict Covid protocol was in place as only 5,000 people attended the celebrations. Only fully vaccinated adults and children above 15 who had received the first shot were allowed. This year, there will be no At Home function at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The parade started at 10.30am, half-an-hour later than usual, for better visibility. Led by Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, the celebrations kickstarted with the unfurling of the tricolour and the customary 21-gun salute. President Ram Nath Kovind posthumously awarded Ashok Chakra, the country’s highest peacetime gallantry award, to Assistant Sub Inspector Babu Ram, who was killed fighting terrorists in Kashmir. The officer’s wife and son received the award on his behalf.

The contingents of security forces were followed by tableux from states that showcased India’s cultural diversity, with themes ranging from the freedom struggle to biodiversity.

Several government ministries and departments also took out tabluex, highlighting flagship initiatives such as Jal Jeevan Mission. The Central Public Works Development tableau paid tribute to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary.

Ahead of the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to India’s fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial.

The Republic Day parade at the Rajpath this year saw the “grandest and largest” flypast ever with the participation of 75 aircraft. The flypast concluded with 17 Jaguar fighter aircraft flying in the ‘Amrit’ formation to commemorate the 75 years of Independence.

This year the viewers could also see the cockpit of the aircraft on the screens at the parade venue as well as during the broadcast. The flypast included Tangail formation which saw one Dakota and two Dornier flying in Vic formation. This was a tribute to the Tangail airdrop operations of the 1971 War. There was also a Meghna formation of 1 Chinook and four Mi-17s.

The flypast began with the ‘Dhwaj’ formation with four Mi-17 aircraft, followed by ‘Rudra’ and ‘Rahat’ formations with four and five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH), respectively. Among the other aircraft that displayed their might at the parade are Rafale, Indian Navy’s MiG29K, P-8I surveillance aircraft and Jaguar fighter jets.

Swachhagrah, frontline workers, auto rickshaw drivers, construction workers and labourers who prepared the majestic tableaus were among special guests invited this year to the Republic Day parade. The number of people allowed to attend the parade was curtailed to approximately 5,000-8,000 due to the COVID-19 situation, with seats reserved for construction workers, frontline health workers and others.

Among special guests were those who made exemplary contribution towards the society during the time of Covid like the auto rickshaw drivers who help one commute every day, construction workers of Republic Day arena who help enjoy the serenity at Rajpath and also the labourers who prepared the majestic tableaus to make the Republic day parade a grand event. Hundread “safaimitras” of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) were among the special invitees to watch Republic Day Parade at Rajpath.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.