Republic Day 2023: Delhi Metro Operations Affected; Free Tickets for Parade Attendees | Details Here

Amid traffic restrictions and security arrangements in view of the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi on Thursday, metro operations will also be affected. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that various metros will remain closed during the parade, as per reports.

As per the DMRC advisory, Patel Chowk, Udyog Bhawan, Central Secretariat and Lok Kalyan Marg metro stations will be shut in the morning hours. The entry and exit space of Udyog Bhawan and Central Secretariat station will remain shut till 12 pm on January 26 and commuters can only use Central Secretariat station to interchange between line 2 and line 6. The entry and exit of Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk stations will also remain shut from 8:45 am to 12 pm, the Economic Times reported.

The yellow line of the Delhi metro will be running partially on January 25. All metro parking lots will also be closed from from 6 am on January 25 to 2 pm on January 26.

DMRC also said that on the occasion of the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29, the metro services in Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations will remain closed from 2 pm to 6:30 pm.

Free Metro Ride for R-Day

Invitees to the 74th Republic Day celebrations at Kartavyapath and those possessing digital tickets for seats at the venue will be able to avail “free metro ride" to two stations near Raisina Hill, and Mandi House station on January 26, officials said on Monday, as per PTI.

The e-invitation card/e-ticket holders can collect these tickets from the metro station from where they intend to travel to the venue by showing their bonafide e-invitation card/e-ticket, the DMRC said in a statement.

They can then exit from Central Secretariat or Udyog Bhawan or Mandi House Metro station only to reach the R-Day venue at Kartavyapath, the DMRC said.

