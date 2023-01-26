Home » News » India » Republic Day 2023: PM Dons Multi-color Rajasthani Turban with Black & White Attire; President Murmu Wears Odisha Silk Saree

Republic Day 2023: PM Dons Multi-color Rajasthani Turban with Black & White Attire; President Murmu Wears Odisha Silk Saree

Prime Minister Modi's pick for his turban stood out as a reflection of India's rich and diverse culture.

PM Modi wore a white kurta with a black coat and white pants with a white dupatta. (PTI Photo)
PM Modi wore a white kurta with a black coat and white pants with a white dupatta. (PTI Photo)

On 74th Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was spotted donning a multi-color Rajasthani turban for the grand celebrations in the national capital.

Prime Minister Modi’s pick for his turban stood out as a reflection of India’s rich and diverse culture. The turban, with a long tail, had hues of orange, red, yellow and green. Modi wore white kurta with a black coat and white pants with a white dupatta.

Before attending the mega parade, Modi paid floral tributes to the fallen heroes at the National War Memorial. The PM and other dignitaries later headed to the saluting dais at the Rajpath to attend the Republic Day Parade.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu picked something from her home state for her first Republic Day Parade – an Odisha silk saree with a temple border and a maroon shawl to complement it.

Last year, the PM sported a unique Uttarakhand traditional cap, which was embellished with a Brahmakamal-inspired brooch. Brahma Kamal is the state flower of Uttarakhand that the PM uses whenever he visits Kedarnath for pooja.

The Prime Minister consistently picks out a unique turban to wear for Republic Day celebrations every year. In 2021, he wore a special turban from Gujarat’s Jamnagar. The turban was reportedly a gift from the royal family of Jamnagar. In 2020, he wore a saffron Bandini turban and in 2019, he wore a mustard Rajasthani safa for the Republic Day celebrations.

Modi wore a similar multi-color turban in 2018. It was a colorful bandhini pagdi.

