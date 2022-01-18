Republic Day: 5 Measures Taken to Enhance Rajpath Parade Experience Amid Central Vista Redevelopment

With less than 10 days to go for Republic Day celebrations, all eyes are on whether Rajpath – the stretch from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate in the heart of the national capital – will be ready in time to host the annual parade on January 26 amid the Central Vista redevelopment project.

HCP Design, Planning and Management, the architectural consultant on the mammoth redevelopment project, has said the newly developed Rajpath is ready to host the parade. The celebrations this year hold special significance as India enters its 75th year of Independence.

“As part of the Central Vista Avenue refurbishment, we have incorporated measures to enhance the experience of the Republic Day celebrations for viewers, organisers, and participants while preserving the aesthetic of the Rajpath avenue," a spokesperson of HCP Design said.

According to the spokesperson, following measures have been incorporated this year:

- Modular, collapsible bleachers on both sides of Rajpath will reduce installation and dismantling time and ease transportation.

- A dedicated parking space has been provided beyond the lawns (other side of the canals near the buildings that flank the avenue). This will reduce the need for temporary arrangements to cater to the heavy influx of vehicles during the Parade and other national events.

- Sixteen permanent bridges have been built at regular intervals over the canals, to eventually replace the 40 odd temporary cross-over bridges created each year for movement of people and VVIP, VIP and military vehicles across the canal.

- The light poles along Rajpath have been refurbished and fitted with necessary cabling and tech gear to accommodate special equipment during the Republic Day Parade, including CCTV cameras, public announcement systems, etc.

- Amenities and infrastructure to support the parade requirements have been integrated and built into the design. All the necessary cabling has been installed in underground cable trenches below the newly developed sidewalks.

The project of the nation’s power corridor envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, revamping of the three-kilometre-long Rajpath from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a new prime minister’s residence and prime minister’s office, and a new vice president’s enclave.

News18.com has learnt that this year, just around 4,000 spectators are likely to be present at the parade, while the Beating the Retreat ceremony three days later may see hundreds of drones swarm the skies for the first time ever, aside from a special laser show.

Highly placed government sources said that taking into account the rising number of Covid cases across the country, only select people will attend the ceremony. The distance and the route taken by the various marching contingents will remain the same as last year.

