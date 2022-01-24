Home » News » India » Republic Day: BSF Troops on India-Pakistan Border on High Alert, Says IG DK Boora

Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Pakistani Rangers (in black) lower their respective flags during the daily beating retreat ceremony on the occasion of the 75th India's Independence day at the India-Pakistan Wagah Post some 35 kms from Amritsar on August 15, 2021. NARINDER NANU / AFP
Indian Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Pakistani Rangers (in black) lower their respective flags during the daily beating retreat ceremony on the occasion of the 75th India's Independence day at the India-Pakistan Wagah Post some 35 kms from Amritsar on August 15, 2021. NARINDER NANU / AFP

The Border Security Force (BSF) had already announced two-week-long heightened vigilance along the border, he said.

PTI
Jammu // Updated: January 24, 2022, 14:20 IST

BSF troops deployed on the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir are on high alert following a threat of anti-social elements creating trouble on Republic Day, the force’s Inspector General DK Boora said on Monday. The Border Security Force (BSF) had already announced two-week-long heightened vigilance along the border, he said.

Boora said troops have begun anti-tunnel operations along the International Border (IB) in the Jammu frontier. “The BSF is ready to meet all challenges to foil any nefarious design. There is input that anti-national elements are likely to create trouble but we are on high alert along the border and in the hinterland (to foil their designs)," he said while speaking to reporters here.

first published: January 24, 2022, 14:20 IST