A total of 45 aircraft including nine Rafale fighter jets and four helicopters will be part of the grand fly-past at the Republic Day celebrations at Delhi’s Kartavya path today. The grand finale of the Republic Day parade in Delhi, the Fly Past, will witness a stunning air show by 45 aircraft of Indian Air Force (IAF), one from the Indian Navy and four helicopters of Indian Army.

The Dassault-made French fighter jet is a multi-role 4.5-generation aircraft and the Indian Air Force’s most modern jet. Rafale has participated in Republic Day festivities in 2021 and 2022, however, this is the first time a quarter of the whole Rafale fleet would participate in a flypast.

FOLLOW REPUBLIC DAY 2023 LIVE UPDATES HERE

Advertisement

Indigenously produced Prachand, a multi-role, light attack helicopter will also be part of the Indian Air Force flypast.

ALH Dhruv and ALH Rudra will be seen, and Indian Air Force Prachand will also be on display in this year’s Republic Day, as told by Major General Kumar.

The Prachand Formation will be comprising one LCH in lead with two Apache Helicopters and two ALH MK-IV aircraft in echelon would fly in five aircraft “Arrow" formation.

This year’s Republic Day celebration will witness the India’s military prowess, cultural diversity, and many other unique initiatives. Building on last year’s celebrations, in the 75th year of Independence, celebrated as ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the celebrations this year shall witness zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervour and ‘Jan Bhagidari’, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

ALSO READ: 6,000 Personnel, 150 CCTVs & Anti-Drone Teams: Security Beefed Up in Delhi For Republic Day Celebrations

Delhi has turned into a fortress with 6,000 security personnel standing guard as part of a multi-layer security cover on Republic Day to thwart any untoward incident. The cops are also conducting anti-sabotage checks, verification drives and patrolling to thwart any untoward incidents, said officials.

Advertisement

Apart from police personnel, 24 help desks have also been set up for people those attending the celebrations at the Kartavya Path. Police said that around 60,000 to 65,000 people are expected to attend the Republic Day celebrations.

Read all the Latest India News here