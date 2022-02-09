Reschedule of First Phase of Polling in Manipur to be Discussed: CEC India

Chief Election Commissioner of India Sushil Chandra assured to discuss the demand for rescheduling of poll date for the first phase Manipur Assembly election 2022 by the Christian community in the State, after returning to Delhi.

The CEC said he met the Christian leaders in the State on Monday. Demanding the government to reschedule the polling date of the first phase of the Manipur state assembly that falls on Sunday (February 27), the Christian Action Committee (CAC) under the aegis of All Manipur Christian Organisation (AMCO) staged a peaceful protest at William Pettigrew Park, MBC Church, Chingmeirong and near Bir Tikendrajit International Airport on Monday.

The CAC warned of intensifying the agitation if the authorities concerned failed to meet their demand. The CEC also said there will be a total of 487 polling stations across the State. The polling stations will be manned by women as a part of the effort to boost women empowerment, he said. He also said that the income tax department verified the value of assets filed by the candidates in their affidavits so far, and the values of assets mentioned in their respective affidavits were found true.

Concerning the case of dual enrollment of voters in two different constituencies, the CEC said that during the special summary revision large numbers of voters who were enrolled in two different constituencies have been removed. And, are now enrolled in only one constituency, he added.

