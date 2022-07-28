Rescue Ops On After Car With 4 Passengers Plunges Into River From Goa's Zuari Bridge

A car with four passengers plunged into a river after ramming into the railing of Zuari Bridge at Cortalim village in Goa in the wee hours of Thursday, prompting rescue operations to locate the car.

Fire and Emergency Services, Indian Coast Guard and Coastal Police along with locals are engaged in the operation to locate the car.

A senior Fire and Emergency Service personnel said they received a call at 1.10 am from a citizen about the incident.

Eyewitnesses revealed that a rashly driven SUV overtook another vehicle on the bridge before it hit the railings and went into the water.

A senior police official said at least four people were in the vehicle.

(With PTI inputs)

