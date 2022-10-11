Residents of UP's Barabanki Celebrate Big B’s Birthday, Remind Him of 15-year-old Unfulfilled Promise

Veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is celebrating his 80th birthday today along with millions of his followers across the globe. Bachchan, also known as Big B, has a special connection with Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh.

Around 15 years ago, Big B had promised to open a college in Daulatpur village of Barabanki district. However, this promise remains unfulfilled even today. Yet very year, people here celebrate Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday on 11 October and remind him of his old promise.

Like always, people in Daulatpur village celebrated Big B’s birthday with full rituals and pomp where children and villagers cut the cake and wished Amitabh Bachchan a long life. Along with this, they also reminded Amitabh Bachchan of the decade-old promise that he had made to the people of this village. The people of the village appealed to Amitabh Bachchan to start the college in the village.

The legendary Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan had come to this village about 15 years ago and during this time he had promised to set up the ‘Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Girls College’ in the village. Bachchan had also laid the foundation of a degree college in Daulatpur village by taking about 10 bighas of land. But this land is still lying vacant and no work on this has been started since then. In such a situation, the people of the village celebrated Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday and appealed to him to start college.

At the same time, school children, along with their teachers and villagers, said that they celebrate Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday every year in the same way. They said they want Amitabh Bachchan to earn more fame in the whole world. “All of us villagers have high hopes from Amitabh Bachchan. We want him to get a college built in this village and start it soon," said a resident of the village.

Amit Singh, a resident of the village and secretary of Amitabh Bachchan Seva Sansthan, said, “Every year on October 11, we celebrate Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday in our village. We are hopeful that he will definitely get the college built here and will fulfil the promise he made to the people of Barabanki and Daulatpur."

