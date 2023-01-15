Residents Throw 'Toilet Cleaning Acid' at Neighbours After Quarrel Over Dog Walking in Delhi

A quarrel over a pet dog turned violent in Delhi’s Uttam Nagar where a man was reportedly attacked with an acidic substance, something that appeared to be a toilet cleaning substance. The incident occurred when the victim’s son took their pet dog for a walk in front of the home of the accused.

According to ANI, the victim sustained injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at the AIIMS trauma centre. “At around 10:00 pm, information was received in Uttam Nagar Police Station that a quarrel has taken place and an acidic substance has been used," Delhi Police told ANI.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Saturday night when the victim’s son was taking their pet dog for a walk, when they reached the home of the accused, the family of the accused began abusing the victim which allegedly led to a quarrel between the two parties. The accused then reportedly threw an acidic substance at both the victim and his son.

Advertisement

“A Medico-Legal Case (MLC) of the injured person has not yet been prepared. Prima facie, it appears that the acidic substance was the toilet cleaner liquid. We have recovered a toilet cleaner liquid bottle from the accused home," Delhi Police told ANI, adding that further action will be taken as per MLC reports.

According to the victim’s son Abhishek Kumar, he was taking his pet dog for a walk, and as soon he reached their neighbour’s house, the occupants of the house began abusing him and even pelting stones at him. Following this, locals nearby informed his father about the incident who came to his rescue. At this point, the brawl escalated when the ‘acid attack’ took place.

The victim’s son said his father was hit by the acidic substance leading to head injuries.

(With ANI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here