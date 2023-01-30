The 81 MLAs who had submitted resignation letters to Rajasthan assembly speaker CP Joshi during the last September crisis have withdrawn them, the assembly secretary told the high court on Monday.

The Rajasthan high court was informed in a reply to a writ petition that the resignations of MLAs given to the assembly speaker on September 25 were not voluntary and have been withdrawn.

On September 25 last year, 81 MLAs had submitted their resignations to the assembly speaker to scuttle a Congress Legislature Party meeting called to determine Gehlot’s successor as chief minister, as Gehlot was the frontrunner for the post of Congress president then.

“The MLAs have voluntarily withdrawn their resignations as per Rule 173 (4) of the procedure and conduct of business of the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, in such a situation the resignations of the MLAs have become non est in the eye of law," the reply stated

