Retired Army Jawan Killed in Road Accident in Amethi, National Highway Blocked

Angry family members and relatives of a retired army jawan, who was killed in a road accident on Monday, blocked the national highway near Amethi in Uttar Pradesh.

Traffic on the national highway came to halt for hours due to the blockade by villagers and family members of the deceased. The agitators were demanding immediate arrest of the vehicle driver and compensation for the deceased’s family members.

According to Uttar Pradesh Police, 40-year-old retired army jawan Santosh Singh, a resident of Paschim Duwara under Munshiganj police station jurisdiction, was hit by an unknown vehicle near the HAL Gate on Sunday evening. The Amethi Police with help of locals rushed Singh to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for medical attention.

Doctors of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital after giving first aid to Singh referred him to Lucknow Trauma Center. Singh succumbed to his injuries on the way to Lucknow Trauma Center. The police on learning of the victim’s death seized the body and sent it for postmortem. Relatives of Singh and villagers of Paschim Duwara blocked the national highway on Monday along with the body after the autopsy.

Force was pumped in by the Amethi administration after they learned of the blockade by agitated family members and villagers to prevent any untoward incident.

According to Singh’s wife Madhulika Singh, her husband was murdered. “The accident was staged. To evade murder charges, my husband’s murderers hit him with a vehicle to make everyone believe it to be a road accident."

“I had given a written complaint to the officers of Munshiganj police station and had mentioned the name of two people involved in the murder. But the local police registered a case of unnatural death and mentioned it to be an accident in the FIR," added Madhulika.

Singh’s family members and agitated villagers cleared the national highway only after Amethi superintendent of police (SP) Dinesh Singh assured to register a murder case and arrest people behind the killing within 24 hours.

