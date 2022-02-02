Return of ‘Abducted’ Arunachal Teen from Chinese Custody Gives Hope to Another Family After 7 Yrs

Even as 17-year-old Miram Taron from Arunachal Pradesh returned on Tuesday after being in Chinese captivity since January 18, the wait for Tapor Pullom’s family is far from over.

Speaking to News18 exclusively, Amoni Diru, his daughter-in-law who is pursuing education in law, said in the third week of August 2015, Pullom, along with his friend, Taka Yorchi, had gone on a hunting expedition near the LAC in Monigong area of Shi-Yomi district. People of the area usually go hunting, staying in the jungle for many days, sometimes up to a month.

“Pullom went hunting and was to return by August 21. Yorchi returned and said he had fallen ill and my father-in-law went ahead alone. When Pullom did not return for couple of days, Yorchi revealed that the Chinese Army picked up Pullom who was moving ahead and he managed to flee. He said that abductors were in Chinese fatigues. Taka said that Tapor was not given a chance to speak and they covered him with a mask and whisked him away," she said.

According to Diru, the incident took place in Indian territory near the Tagi Bogo pass on the other side of which is China.

The family members had approached the Indian Army and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

“We found the utensils he used to cook food, two spoons, his jacket and some dried meat which he had hunted. We got his belongings, including his gun. Neither the government nor the police helped us," she said.

“Being an MLA from Arunachal Pradesh it’s my responsibility to raise the issue of Tapor. I will write to the centre and the state government," said Ninoning Ering MLA (Congress) Pasighat, Arunachal Pradesh.

Commenting on the delay in her reaction, Diru said, “You might ask me why I am raising this issue after seven years. I see now that in most such cases, people are being freed. When I see Miram Taron back with his family, I got hopeful that my father-in-law, too, could return. His two sons and three daughters are waiting for him."

