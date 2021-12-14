'Ridiculous': Congress Rejects Mamata Banerjee's Call to Join TMC Alliance in Goa

The Indian National Congress has rejected the Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee’s proposal to form an alliance in Goa for the upcoming elections in the state. On Monday, Mamata Banerjee sent a message to the Congress from a public meeting in Goa to join the Trinamool alliance. Congress announced its decision within twenty-four hours.

Goa Congress spokesperson Tulio D’Souza announced the final decision of the party. D’Souza said, “Congress Goa is a well-established force. This proposal sounds ridiculous to Congress when it comes to Goa politics. I don’t know if it will benefit anyone at all. Forming an alliance will strengthen the BJP. There is no question of Congress joining this alliance since the Trinamool has no power at all in Goa."

However, Congress’ remarks come only in the context of the Goa Assembly elections in 2022. The question of whether Congress will ally with the TMC in the 2024 elections, still remains unanswered.

In the last few months, the relationship between the Congress and the Trinamool Congress has become increasingly bitter. The Trinamool alleges that Congress is being short-sighted in not forming an alliance with them.

In an official statement, Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee said that the Congress was welcome to join the Trinamool-led alliance in Goa. She said, “I do not want to say anything against Congress. We have formed an alliance in Goa with a few parties such as the Goa Forward Party and the MGP. If Congress wants to join the alliance, then it is most welcome. Please join us if you don’t want the anti-BJp vote to get defeated."

