A Call to Chant 'Hanuman Chalisa' in Qutub Minar Complex Puts Delhi Police on Alert, Heavy Force Deployed

A right-wing group has given a call to organise chanting of ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ at Qutab Minar in Delhi on Tuesday. The move comes amid demand by the right-wing groups to remove the idols from the Quwwat-ul-Islam Mosque located inside the Qutab Minar complex.

The call for today’s march was given by Jaibhagwan Goyal, working president of the ‘United Hindu Front’. Goyal called other Hindu groups to join the chanting of Hanuman Chalisa in the complex and said that they should be given permission for praying in the mosque or the idols should be removed from the mosque, a report in Dainik Jagran said.

Meanwhile, heavy security has been deployed outside the world heritage site.

The right wing group said that the idols of Lord Ganesh inside the mosque is hurting the sentiment of the community. The right wing groups have recently been claiming that the structure was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples.

They are demanding the removal of the idols from the complex and demanding the restoration of the idols so that they be allowed for the worshippers to pray.

Last month, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesman Vinod Bansal had said that Qutub Minar was actually ‘Vishnu Stambh’.

“Qutab Minar was actually ‘Vishnu Stambh’. Qutub Minar was built with materials obtained after demolishing 27 Hindu-Jain temples. The superimposed structure was built just to tease the Hindu community," Vinod Bansal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Qutab-ud-din Aibak, the first Muslim ruler of Delhi, had started the construction of the Qutab Minar in 13th century but could only finish the basement. His successor, Iltutmush, added three more storeys, and in 1368, Firoz Shah Tughlak constructed the fifth and the last storey, according to the data on the website.

