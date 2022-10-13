RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani Pays Visit to Kedarnath & Badrinath, Donates Rs 5 Cr to Temple Committees

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Thursday visited the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples in Uttarakhand and donated Rs 2.5 crore to each temple committee, sources told News18.

After offering prayers at Badrinath, Ambani reached the Kedarnath temple and offered his obeisance. He donated a total of Rs 5 crore to the temple committees.

Earlier, the RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani in September had offered prayers at Kerala’s Guruvayur Temple dedicated to the Hindu god Krishna. He was accompanied by Radhika Merchant, his youngest son Anant Ambani’s fiancee. According to temple authorities, Ambani donated a cheque of Rs 1.51 crore as kannika (offering) to be used for annadanam (food of devotees). He had also offered ghee at the sopanam (inner sanctum) of the temple and made offerings to the temple elephants, Chenthamarakshan and Balaraman.

In September, Ambani had also made an offering of Rs 1.5 crore to the ancient hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala. Ambani, an ardent devotee of Lord Venkateswara, along with Radhika Merchant who is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and other RIL officials had visited the premises.

After worship, Ambani had handed over a cheque for Rs 1.5 crore to TTD Additional Executive Officer A Venkata Dharma Reddy at the shrine, an official had said.

Disclaimer: Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

