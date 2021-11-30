Rise in Civilian Killings in J&K This Year, Shows Govt Data, Deaths Till Nov Equal to Total Casualties in 2017

There has been an increase in the number of civilian killings in Jammu and Kashmir this year, the data shared by Ministry of Home Affairs in a reply in Parliament has revealed.

According to the data, this year, till November 15, a total of 40 civilians were killed, which is equal to the total casualties in 2017.

Data reveals that in 2018, 2019 and 2020, a total of 39, 39 and 37 civilians were killed respectively. “Security forces take utmost care and exercise restraint during anti-terror/naxal operations to ensure that no common man is hurt.

“The measures taken by the Government to protect the common man from the terrorist attacks include proactive operations against terrorists, identification and arrest of over ground workers/supporters of terrorism, action against members of banned organizations, intensified night patrolling and checking at Nakas, security arrangements through appropriate deployment, coordination meetings amongst security agencies, high level of alertness maintained by the security forces, legal action in cases of terror funding, etc," MHA said.

According to a PTI report, nearly all the terrorists involved in the killings of civilians in Jammu and Kashmir last month have been neutralised and the armed forces are now focusing on intelligence-based “surgical operations" involving smaller teams to deal with terror activities in the Union Territory, sources in the security establishment said.

Speaking about the recent Manipur ambush, the ministry said: “With regard to recent incident of ambush in Manipur, suspected insurgents ambushed the Assam Rifles convoy along Indo-Myanmar Border in Churachandpur district on 13th November, 2021 in which seven persons including five personnel of Assam Rifles and two civilians have laid down their lives. Besides, six Assam Rifles personnel were also injured in this incident," MHA said.

