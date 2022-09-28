Rishikesh Resort Receptionist Murder: Time to Phase Out Patwaris in Uttarakhand?

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday suspended Vaibhav Pratap, a revenue sub-inspector, locally known as patwari, on charges of not taking action on the preliminary missing report filed by the father of the 19-year-old receptionist, who worked at a resort in the Ganga Bhogpur area, and was later found murdered.

As per the official report, Pratap, instead of taking action, went on leave on September 20, making his role “suspicious".

The resort where the receptionist worked is located in a rural area near Rishikesh and falls in the Pauri Garhwal district. This area doesn’t come under the ambit of the police. The case was followed up by the police only after it was transferred two days later — on September 22.

Pulkit Arya, a son of now-expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinod Arya, is the owner of the resort. Pulkit and two other employees have been arrested in the case.

The incident has led to a debate on whether the hill state still needs a British-era revenue police system. Assembly speaker Ritu Khanduri, in her letter to chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, underlined the need to abolish the revenue police system and take the entire state under the control of police.

Recently, a Dalit groom in the Almora district was beaten to death for marrying an upper caste girl. Despite giving a written request to police for protection, his application was not entertained by the police as the area fell under the revenue police.

THE DUAL POLICING SYSTEM

Uttarakhand is perhaps the only Himalayan state which follows a dual policing system. Around half of the state’s rural area falls under the revenue police and the rest under the police. In his book on the revenue police system, writer and journalist Prayag Pandey mentioned that the British introduced revenue policing in hills as they felt it was cost-effective and easy to handle in hilly terrains. Under this system, a patwari was given rights equivalent to the officer in charge of a police station. A patwari can investigate a case, prosecute and arrest an accused.

Barring Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar districts, all other Uttarakhand districts have dual policing system. More than 700 patwaris are deployed in the state.

THE COURT VERDICT

In 2018, while giving a verdict in a dowry death case related to a revenue police area, a bench of the Uttarakhand High Court had directed the government to abolish the British-era revenue police system within six months. The state moved the Supreme Court, stating abolishing the revenue police system would mean an additional financial burden on the state coffers. The case is pending in the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, director general of police Ashok Kumar said of the 7,500 revenue police villages, nearly 2,800 are located close to the existing police stations.

