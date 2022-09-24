'Rising As Strongest, Most Enthusiastic Democracy': Jaishankar Hails India Becoming World's 5th Largest Economy

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday hailed India’s economic growth at the India@75 Showcasing India-UN Partnership event held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York. He stated that while colonialism ensured the country’s reduction from the richest in the world to the poorest, India now stands proudly as the fifth largest economy in the world in its 75th year of Independence.

In his address, Jaishankar said India became a founding member of the United Nations when the country was at its poorest in the 20th century. “In the 18th century, India accounted for about a quarter of the global GDP. By the middle of 20th, colonialism ensured that we were one of the poorest nations of the world. That was our state when we became a founding member of the United Nations."

He hailed India’s economic growth to the fifth largest in the world and said the country is “still rising as the strongest, most enthusiastic and definitely the most argumentative democracy."

Praising the country’s expansive Digital Public Infrastructure designed under the government welfare mode of “No one is left behind", including the role of supplying the world with made-in-India vaccines during the Covid-19 vaccine Jaishankar said, “In recent days, digital technology has successfully advanced our food-safety net to 800 million Indians, more than US$300 billion of benefits have been distributed digitally, 400 million people get food regularly and we have administered over 2 billion vaccinations and the secret of that is indeed Digital."

“India today envisions itself as a developed country by 2047, a 100 years of our independence. We dream of digitizing our most remote villages and landing on the moon, perhaps even digitizing it," he said.

Jaishankar said apart from celebrating India’s 75 years of freedom, the country is also marking 75 years of its ties with the United Nations. “India, as you all know, was a founding member of the UN and as we mark 75 years of freedom, we also celebrate 75 years of our partnership with the UN."

He further said India has enabled two major initiatives for global climate action. Speaking about the International Solar Alliance with France in 2015, he noted that today, it has over 100 members and added the second such project is the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure in which India is the founder member. “At the COP26 last year, we helped to launch further initiatives under these two platforms like the “One sun, One world, One grid" – Green Grids Initiative and the “Infrastructure for Resilient Island States" initiative," he said.

The external affairs minister said the Ukraine conflict has aggravated food and energy inflation to make it one of the biggest challenges of our times. “India has responded by supplying food grains including as grant assistance in recent years to Afghanistan, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Yemen and several other countries," he said.

Jaishankar said India believes that development is a public good and open sourcing is the best way forward. India believes that the UN can be an even bigger force multiplier in advancing SDGs by pooling global knowledge, he said. He also reiterated that “India stands committed and ready to strengthen its partnerships with the United Nations to ensure a brighter future for the planet."

“We have full faith in the principles of the United Nations, its Charter and in our belief in reformed multilateralism as key to shared goals of the world," Jaishankar said in his concluding remarks.

Shortly after his address, he wrote on Twitter that a foreign minister told him that she was vaccinated against the Covid-19 due to India’s Vaccine Maitri initiative of supplying jabs to countries around the world. “Another, also from the global south noted that while India may be the 5th largest economy, it was one with the largest heart. How can you not have a good day after that," he said.

The event was attended by dignitaries from the UN including President of the 77th session of UN General Assembly Csaba Korosi, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid and UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner.

