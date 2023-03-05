Home » News » India » Rising Flu Cases: K'taka Govt Calls Meeting with Experts to Discuss Influenza A Virus Driving Cough, Fever

Rising Flu Cases: K'taka Govt Calls Meeting with Experts to Discuss Influenza A Virus Driving Cough, Fever

A persistent cough, sometimes accompanied by fever, running through India for the past two-three months is due to Influenza A subtype H3N2, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) experts have said

Advertisement

By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: March 05, 2023, 14:46 IST

Bengaluru, India

According to Health Minister K Sudhakar, the state will adhere to the Centre's guidelines on the matter (Twitter)
According to Health Minister K Sudhakar, the state will adhere to the Centre's guidelines on the matter (Twitter)

The Karnataka government called a meeting with the health department officials and experts on Monday, to deliberate on the preventive measures to be taken regarding the spread of Influenza A subtype ‘H3N2’. The move came a day after the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) raised concerns over rising cough and fever cases due to ‘Influenza A subtype H3N2’.

According to Health Minister K Sudhakar, the state will adhere to the Centre’s guidelines on the matter.

“On Saturday, the Union Health Ministry has communicated to us (state) to pay attention to it (H3N2). Our Health Commissioner and Principal Secretary have held discussions regarding this. A meeting has been called tomorrow regarding the precautionary measures to be taken," Sudhakar told reporters.

Advertisement

As per the health minister, as of now, no such cases have been reported in Karnataka, but according to initial reports, one of the symptoms of the viral infection is persistent cough.

“What measures to be taken when such cases come in, and treatment methods to be adopted, will be discussed in tomorrow’s meeting along with experts, and the Centre’s guidelines will be followed."

What is Influenza A subtype H3N2?

A persistent cough, sometimes accompanied by fever, running through India for the past two-three months is due to Influenza A subtype H3N2, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) experts have said.

The H3N2, which has been in wide circulation for the past two-three months, causes more hospitalisations than other subtypes, said ICMR scientists who keep a close watch on ailments caused by respiratory viruses through the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories network.

Advertisement

They have also suggested a list of Dos and Don’ts for people to follow and protect themselves from contracting the virus.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), on the other hand, has advised against the indiscriminate use of antibiotics amid rising cases of cough, cold and nausea across the country.

Seasonal fever will last five to seven days, it noted.

The fever goes away at the end of three days, but the cough can persist for up to three weeks, the IMA’s Standing Committee for Anti-Microbial Resistance said.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

  • Tags:
first published: March 05, 2023, 14:25 IST
last updated: March 05, 2023, 14:46 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

Photogallery

+31PHOTOS

Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Ranbir Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Arjun Kapoor Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About

+10PHOTOS

Ananya Panday, Radhika Merchant, Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Mrunal Thakur Among Best Dressed Celebrities This Week