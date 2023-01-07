Room Heaters for Tigers, High-voltage Lights for Reptiles: Here's How Assam Zoo is Keeping Cold at Bay

As temperatures continue to dip across Assam, the furry animals of the lush green Guwahati Zoo are well-tended and all prepared to deal with the harsh weather.

An array of new features, like high-voltage lights, special enclosures with their targeted approach to keep animals warm have been this seasons greetings.

Walking in the majestic premises of the only zoo of the northeastern state, one can notice these carefully curated new installations.

“Warm Innovations"

At the reptile enclosure, high-voltage lights have been installed to keep the snakes and tortoises warm. On the ground, hay has been heaped so that the turtles can stack themselves and beat the chill.

Pacing along with the swarm of visitors, the Aviary and the special enclosure housing the love birds have their share of warmth.

The zoo authorities have covered the enclosures with tarpaulin to cut off the cold wind and impeded the dew at night.

“We do not want the animals to fall sick or develop any other complications due to the cold," Ashwini Kumar, DFO Assam State Zoo told News18.

“These animals are captive and they stay inside the enclosures during the night hours. Inside the enclosure, the chill is more and we do not want to take any chances. The open enclosure is covered during the night. The Feline, the small birds the reptile and the canines feel the cold most," Kumar added.

Walking along with zoo trail, the winter cover for the Felines is massive and prominent. The Hill Cat in its afternoon nap seemed comfortable in the warmth of the day.

“Royal privilege"

However, it’s the Royal Bengal tigers and the lions who have the royal privilege to comfort themselves on cold nights. These animals have revolving room heaters and blowers in front of their cages to keep them warm.

“We have nine Royal Bengal Tigers including two albino ones. During this winter we have provided room heaters and blowers in front of each enclosure. This is to keep them warm on winter nights. We as a practice keep two animals out in the open enclosure and the rest in the cage to prevent in-fighting," said Rockybur Husain, the Zoo Keeper attending Royal Bengal Tiger in Assam State Zoo.

New additions in the zoo

By February end this year, the Assam State Zoo is all set to welcome new Giraffes from Patna Zoo and Zebras from Mysore Zoo.

The Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden (popularly known as Guwahati Zoo) is the largest of its kind in the North East region and it is spread across 432 acres (175 hectares).

The zoo is located within the Hengrabari Reserved Forest in Guwahati. The zoo is home to about 895 animals, birds and reptiles representing almost 113 species of animals and birds from around the world.

