Roorkee Woman, 6-yr-old Daughter on Way Home Gangraped in Moving Car

In another horrific incident of sexual assault in India, a woman and her six-year-old daughter were allegedly gang-raped in a moving car in Haridwar’s Roorkee by a man and his friends after giving her a lift in his car on Sunday.

Police said the woman was on her way home from Piran Kaliyar, a Muslim religious site, during the night with her six-year-old daughter when she was offered the lift by a man named Sonu.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Pramendra Doval said some friends of the man were already in the car. According to the complaint, Sonu and his accomplices allegedly raped the woman and her daughter in the moving car and dumped them near a canal.

The woman somehow managed to reach a police station in the middle of the night and narrated the incident to the police.

According to police, while the woman could not tell exactly how many men were there in the car, she said the person driving it was named Sonu. Police said the two were admitted to the Roorkee Civil Hospital, and their medical examination confirmed rape.

A case has been registered and the police have launched an operation to hunt down the accused, but have not been able to trace them yet.

(With PTI inputs)

