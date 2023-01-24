Rope In Former Police Officers to Tackle Khalistan Terror, PM Modi Tells Agencies at DGPs’ Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggested roping in veteran police officers to deal with Khalistani terrorism at the All India Conference of Directors General and Inspectors General in New Delhi on January 22, News18 has learnt.

According to sources, the PM said intelligence agencies and officers should talk to former officers who were on duty and tackled the Khalistani terrorism.

Sources said senior officials will ensure PM’s suggestion is implemented by different anti-terror agencies and police in states and Union Territories.

The IPS officers from cadres where states were earlier affected by Khalistani terrorists will be called for a discussion. Investigators who probed cases are likely to be contacted, sources added.

The PM suggested to take the views of former police officers on current situation and decide the road ahead against Khalistani extremism.

The idea behind this was to ask them and take their views on Khalistani Terrorism, how they work, their network in India etc to control them more effectively, sources said.

According to the sources, officials also discussed possibilities to extradite Khalistani extremists from the UK and Canada. Sources also said nations were not heeding India’s request for extradition and discussed the possible ways to tackle with them.

The senior officers also discussed the funding of Khalistan network and its penetration in northern states especially Punjab.

Sources told News18 that intelligence agencies have been asked to speed up investigation and trace the local network of Khalistan sympathisers living in different parts of the country.

The CBI chief also gave a presentation on the issue.

PM Modi also suggested to leverage technological solutions such as biometrics and further strengthen traditional policing mechanisms like foot patrols. He recommended repealing obsolete criminal laws and building standards for police organisations across states. He also mentioned bringing prison reforms to improve jail management.

Around 600 officers at various levels attended the conference virtually from states and UTs along with home minister, ministers of state for home, national security advisor, home secretary, DGsP/IGsP and Heads of the Central Police Organisations/Central Armed Police Forces, the home ministry’s statement said.

