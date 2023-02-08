Home » News » India » Route Diversions on Delhi-Jaipur Highway Tomorrow for Prez Visit, Traffic to be Hit | Details

Route Diversions on Delhi-Jaipur Highway Tomorrow for Prez Visit, Traffic to be Hit | Details

Route diversions will be in effect for six hours on Thursday, February 9, due to President Droupadi Murmu's visit to the Om Shanti Retreat Centre in Bhora Kalan, Gurugram

By: News Desk

Edited By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: February 08, 2023, 10:11 IST

Gurgaon, India

Traffic is expected to be interrupted from 9 am to 12 pm and again from 2-5 pm. (File photo for representation)
Traffic movement is likely to be hit on the Delhi-Jaipur Highway (National Highway 48) due to restrictions for six hours on Thursday, February 9, due to President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the Om Shanti Retreat Centre in Bhora Kalan.

An advisory by police said traffic would be interrupted from 9 am to 12 pm and again from 2-5 pm.

ROUTE DIVERSIONS:

-Vehicles travelling from Delhi to Jaipur using National Highway 48 will turn left from Shankar Chowk and then go through Golf Course Road or Rajeev Chowk via Sohna Road or Gurugram-Pataudi Road.

-Vehicles travelling from Jaipur will go via Panchgaon, Manesar via the Kundali-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, as per the diversion plan.

Gurugram Police requested people to use alternative routes to avoid traffic snarls.

“In order to run the traffic smoothly, the Gurugram Police appeals to the general public to follow the traffic advisory and use alternative routes so that they do not face any problem," the advisory said.

first published: February 08, 2023, 10:08 IST
last updated: February 08, 2023, 10:11 IST
