Lavanya Suicide Case: Row Erupts After DMK MLA Welcomes Main Accused Sagaya Mary Outside Prison

A row was triggered in Tamil Nadu after a legislator of the ruling MLA sparked controversy when was seen welcoming Sagaya Mary, the hostel warden named as one of the main accused in the Lavanya suicide case. Inigo Iruthayaraj, the DMK MLA, welcomed Mary as she was released from jail on bail.

In a photo posted by the DMK MLA from Tiruchirappalli (East), Inigo Iruthayaraj is seen wrapping a shawl around Sagaya Mary. The photo was taken when the 62-year-old she stepped out of the Tiruchirapalli Central Prison after she was granted bail by a court in Thanjavur.

Lavanya had named Sagaya Mary in her confession to the magistrate, saying that she was the person who tortured her. She had alleged that the hostel warden used to extort physical and mental labour from her, which eventually led to her suicide.

Advertisement

In a Facebook post, which cannot be accessed now, Irudayaraj has described Sagaya Mary as someone who had worked for poor children and elaborated that he had come to visit her and inquire about her health after she was released from jail. “Justice will prevail. We will continue to work for religious harmony," The News Minute quoted him as saying in the Facebook post.

Lavanya, a student of Sacred Hearts High School in Thanjavur district of Tamil Nadu, died by suicide due to the intolerable torture she received from two nuns of the school staff who pressurised Lavanya, for converting to Christianity. Three days prior to her death, Lavanya had recorded a statement before the magistrate to confess the torture Sagaya Mary imposed on her.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is currently probing the case, after the Madras High Court transferred the same to it from the state police. On Monday, the Supreme Court, too, allowed CBI to proceed with the case.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.